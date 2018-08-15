More than 20 ill from suspected drug overdoses at Connecticut park

NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- More than 20 people have fallen ill from suspected drug overdoses on the New Haven Green. City officials said about 18 people were taken to hospitals Wednesday morning and that three others fell ill Tuesday night.

Fire Chief John Alston Jr. said the victims apparently consumed K2 synthetic marijuana, but investigators will await toxicology test results to confirm that. Synthetic marijuana is plant material sprayed with chemicals that can mimic the high from real marijuana.

Sandy Bogucki, EMS medical director in New Haven, said they heard from people on the green Wednesday morning that it "potentially" contained PCP and that some of the reactions of the patients in the emergency department suggest an opioid was involved.

Officials said the patients were "all different ages."

Some victims were unconscious, some were nauseous, some were lethargic and some were in respiratory distress, Alston said. Officials said anti-overdose drugs given to some victims did not work.

Emergency personnel were called to help one person near the city park as officials were holding a news conference Wednesday.

No deaths were reported.

Police told CBS affiliate WFSB that at least one person was arrested on the green and that an unidentified person was given an infraction for selling drugs.

This is a developing story and will be updated.