Escaped New Hampshire inmate shot and killed by police officer in Miami store

An inmate who escaped from a New Hampshire correctional facility was shot and killed by a police officer after threatening two people with a knife, officials said.

On July 21, Darien Young walked off the grounds of the Calumet House transitional housing unit — a facility for prisoner re-entry in Manchester — and didn't return, the New Hampshire Department of Corrections said in a news statement.

Six days later, Miami Beach police said they received a 911 call at 5:32 p.m. that a man was threatening two people with a knife at a Victoria's Secret. Police arrived at the location and an officer shot Young.

Young, 29, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, Miami Beach Police said.

He later died, the corrections department confirmed.

Young, who was incarcerated for controlled drugs, burglary and other charges, was eligible for parole on July 31.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting, the Miami Beach Police said.