Ryan Reynolds mimics Bob Ross in new "Deadpool 2" teaser

A very unusual new teaser for "Deadpool 2" mimics a scene from Bob Ross' "The Joy of Painting," but the clip is not nearly as wholesome.

In the expletive-laden video called "Wet on Wet," Deadpool, played by Ryan Reynolds, wears a Ross-like wig and outfit over his bodysuit. He paints several different pieces in a flash, starting with scenes of trees, while explaining which colors and techniques (some vulgar) he's using.

Deadpool admits, "I am high as a kite right now."

But for a moment, the teaser cuts away to several scenes from the actual movie filled with gunshots, car crashes and fires. The scenes show Josh Brolin's Cable, Brianna Hildebrand's Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Leslie Uggams' Blind Al. Then the teaser goes back to Deadpool's painting lesson and he concludes, "Hugs not drugs."

"Deadpool," which was released in February 2015, was a smash hit at the box office, earning $783.1 million worldwide. Deadpool is a Marvel anti-hero known for his acerbic sense of humor.

"Deadpool 2" is set to hit theaters on June 1, 2018.