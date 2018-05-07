New class of Swiss Guards carry on 500-year tradition of protecting the pope

VATICAN CITY -- On Sunday, the newest class of Swiss Guards was sworn in, continuing a 500-year tradition of taking an oath to protect the pope.

As armies go, they're the world's oldest, smallest and, as they say, the most photographed. They're surely the most colorful army too. Even by Vatican standards, the pageantry on Sunday hit another level as 32 new Swiss Guards were sworn in. Among the latest group is 19-year-old Nicolas Albert.

"I give the oath in front of God, saving the pope's life and giving my life for the pope," he said.

Earlier in the day, CBS News met with Albert and his fellow guards as they polished and prepared their armor.

"Right now, I'm a bit nervous," Albert said at the time. "I mean, it's going to be a big ceremony."

In addition to being Swiss, these guards must be a certain age -- 19 to 30. They must also be a certain height -- at least five foot eight, and they must be single and a practicing Catholic.

Their 155-piece "gala" uniform dates back to the 16th century, but it's getting a 21st-century update. Instead of the heavy cast-iron helmet, they've unveiled a new, plastic one, made by a 3D printer. They're not as heavy, not as hot, and they're half the cost.

Albert told us that becoming a Swiss Guard was a childhood dream, and says it was humbling meeting Pope Francis ahead of the big day. When swearing loyalty to him, adrenaline overpowered his nerves.

As foreign as the spectacle may appear, the sentiment of a mother is pretty familiar.

"We are very proud, very proud of him," said Alexandra Albert, his mom.

Albert said, as a kid, it was the sword and uniform that appealed to him, but when he got older it was faith that drew him to join the pope's army.