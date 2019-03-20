New AirPods get wireless charging and are compatible with Siri

Apple's latest version of AirPods will be compatible with Siri and offer a Wireless Charging Case. Apple announced they will be available for order online and through the Apple Store app Wednesday and the new AirPods will be in Apple stores by next week.

The AirPods will also offer 50 percent more talk time with a single charge, and each case will hold additional charges for more than 24 hours of total listening time. In addition, users will be able to rely on Siri to change songs, adjust volume or make calls.

The new AirPods are compatible with Siri. Apple

"The world's best wireless headphones just got even better with the new AirPods. They are powered by the new Apple-designed H1 chip which brings an extra hour of talk time, faster connections, hands-free 'Hey Siri' and the convenience of a new wireless battery case," said Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing in a statement.

The new AirPods with a standard case will cost $159. AirPods with the Wireless Charging Case cost $199 and it will set you back $79 just to buy the Wireless Charging Case on its own.

According to CNET, the upgrade is part of the lead up to an upcoming Apple event at its Cupertino, California campus on March 25. The company is expected to unveil a video service as well as a subscription service, that will be similar to Netflix.

The company reportedly set a $1 billion budget to work on projects with high-profile names in Hollywood, including J.J. Abrams, Brie Larson, M. Night Shyamalan and Reese Witherspoon. But CNET reports the company has not yet revealed what the programming is for. In January, CEO Tim Cook said the company will "have something to say more on that later."