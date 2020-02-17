Democrats make final push ahead of Nevada caucuses

Washington — There are already long lines of early voters in Nevada ahead of Saturday's Democratic caucuses. While the race appears to be tight, the leading contenders are turning their focus on a candidate who isn't even on the ballot — Michael Bloomberg.

Democrats blanketed the state while , running ahead of the pack there, campaigned in neighboring California. The state is the biggest delegate prize on the March 3, Super Tuesday primary slate.

Early caucus voting in Nevada showed more than 26,000 casting ballots, many first-time caucus-goers. But there is anxiety about the weekend vote. Nevada scrapped the same tabulating app that collapsed during the Iowa caucuses. Training is now on iPads.

"If they don't make some changes, we are going to be Iowa the second time," said Seth Morrison, Democratic volunteer for the Nevada caucus.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg will not be on the ballot. But he's on pace to spend $415 million leading up to Super Tuesday. Bloomberg is still dealing with the fallout from his comments on stop-and-frisk, which disproportionately affected African Americans and Latinos. The Bloomberg campaign released two new ads to shore up support among minority voters.