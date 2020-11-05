Watch Live: Election officials in Clark County, Nevada, give update

Election officials in Clark County, Nevada, are giving an update Thursday on voting results in the state, which is still too close to call in the race for the White House.

With votes still being counted, former Vice President Joe Biden has an edge over President Trump in the state with 49.3% of the vote compared to the president's 48.7% as of Thursday morning. CBS News estimates Nevada is likely for Biden.

Nevada's secretary of state said in an update Wednesday night that all in-person votes cast early and on Election Day have been counted, as have most mail-in ballots received before Tuesday.

The ballots that remained to be counted were mail-in ballots received on or after Election Day and votes cast by Nevadans who registered to vote at their polling place. Nevada is one of 21 states, as well as the District of Columbia, with same-day voter registration.

On Thursday, the Trump campaign said it will make a "major announcement" in Las Vegas, with former Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell, former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, chairman of the American Conservative Union Matt Schlapp and Nevada GOP Chair Michael McDonald.

McDonald confirmed that Republicans are planning to file a lawsuit alleging voter fraud, claiming that roughly 10,000 people who cast ballots no longer live in Nevada. As of Thursday morning, Mr. Trump was trailing Biden by 7,647 votes in the state.