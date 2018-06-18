Van hits fans near Pinkpop music fest, killing 1, injuring 3

AMSTERDAM -- A van ran into a small group of pop fans at a festival in the Netherlands early Monday, killing one and seriously injuring three before fleeing the scene. Police in the province of Limburg said authorities were looking for the white van, hours after the pre-dawn crash near a camping site close to the famous Pinkpop festival in the southeastern municipality of Landgraaf.

Police there said a "technical investigation into the exact circumstances of the collision" is underway, and a police helicopter has been deployed to make overview photos of the collision scene.

An emergency message sent by authorities to cell phones in the area warned people to be alert for a Fiat Doblo with the number 257 as part of its license plate, the Reuters news service reports.

The three-day concert, which is traditionally attended by tens of thousands of music fans, ended late Sunday with a performance by Bruno Mars.