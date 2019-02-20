Netflix reveals super star-studded cast for "Green Eggs and Ham" animated series

Netflix apparently really loves green eggs and ham. The streaming service released a trailer for a 13-episode animated adaptation of Dr. Seuss' beloved book "Green Eggs and Ham" will arrive in Fall 2019 — and it has a star-studded cast.

Ellen Degeneres is producing the series, which will star Adam Devine as the voice of Sam I Am and Michael Douglas as the voice of Guy Am I. The two unlikely friends go on an adventure to try to save an endangered animal called a "Chickeraffe" from a zoo, learning about hope, friendship and of course, green eggs and ham along the way. The duo also encounter a ton of other characters during their journey, voiced by Diane Keaton, Ilana Glazer, Eddie Izzard, Tracy Morgan, Keegan-Michael Key, Daveed Diggs, John Turturro, Jeffrey Wright and Jillian Bell.

"Do you like green eggs and ham? I made it a TV show, because I can. I made it with my friend Diane," Degeneres tweeted Tuesday.

After initially announcing "Green Eggs and Ham" in 2015, Netflix dropped the teaser for the series Tuesday, which will premiere in fall 2019. The press release describes the show as a "postmodern 'Plains, Trains and Automobiles' through the whimsical world of Dr. Seuss."