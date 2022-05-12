Nepali Sherpa breaks her own record for most Mount Everest summits by a woman

Lhapka Sherpa, a Nepali Sherpa mountain guide, stands near Mount Everest Base Camp in Nepal, May 3, 2022, in a photo she posted on her Facebook page nine days before she climbed to the summit of the world's highest mountain for the 10th time - breaking her own record as the most successful female climber on the mountain. Facebook/Lhapka Sherpa

Kathmandu, Nepal — A Nepali Sherpa broke her own record as the most successful female climber of Mount Everest by reaching the summit of the world's highest peak Thursday. Lhakpa Sherpa and several other climbers took advantage of favorable weather to reach the 29,032-foot summit early in the morning, her brother and expedition organizer Mingma Gelu said. He said she was in good health and was safely descending from the peak.



Sherpa, 48, never got a chance to get a formal education because she had to start earning a living by carrying climbing gear and supplies for trekkers. Thursday's successful ascent was her 10th — the most times any woman has climbed Everest. She has always said she wants to inspire all women so they too can achieve their dreams.

A native of Nepal, Sherpa lives in the U.S. with her three children in West Hartford, Connecticut.

Nepali mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa waves as he arrives in Kathmandu in a May 25, 2019 file photo after climbing Mount Everest twice in a week. In May 2022, he reached the summit for the 26th time, breaking his own record for the most climbs of Everest. BIJAYA MANI RAI/AFP/Getty

Another Nepalese Sherpa guide, Kami Rita, reached the summit for the 26th time Saturday, breaking his own record for the most climbs of Everest. Rita led a group of Sherpa climbers who fixed ropes along the route so that hundreds of other climbers and guides can make their way to the top of the mountain later this month.



Hundreds of foreign climbers and an equal number of Sherpa guides are set to attempt climbs of Everest in May, the month when weather conditions in the Himalayan peaks are most favorable for climbing.