Nelly, TLC and Flo Rida announce joint summer tour

Rappers Nelly and Flo Rida are joining the R&B group TLC this summer for a nostalgia-filled concert tour. Beginning in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and ending in Irving, California, the five-week tour will take place in cities all across the country.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour is scheduled to begin this summer, on July 23, with 21 concert dates in cities like Atlanta, Toronto, Chicago, Austin, and Detroit. The tour ends Aug. 31.

"Fans can expect an incredible, non-stop party with each artist delivering hit after hit all night long," Live Nation said in a statement. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, March 15.

Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Haynes Jr., rose to the top of charts in the early 2000s with hits like "Ride wit Me," "Hot in Herre," and "Air Force Ones." He is one of the best-selling rap artists in history with more than 21 million albums sold, but has faced allegations of sexual assault over the past two years. Flo Rida, whose real name is Tramar Lacel Dillard, rose to fame in 2008 with his chart-topping single "Low."

TLC was one of the iconic R&B groups of the 1990s, as the all-female trio became one of the best-selling groups of all-time with more than 65 million albums sold. TLC is made up of Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas. The third member of the group, Lisa "Left-Eye" Lopes died in a car accident in 2002.