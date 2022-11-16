The Neighbourhood fires drummer Brandon Fried after groping allegations

Founder of "Me Too" movement speaks out

The band The Neighbourhood has fired drummer Brandon Fried after he was accused of groping another musician. The band, The Marias, lead by singer Maria Zardoya, posted the allegation against Fried on an Instagram story earlier this week.

"I was at a bar last night and I was groped under the table by Brandon Fried, the drummer of The Neighbourhood," the story reads, according to screenshots. "It was one of the most uncomfortable things I've ever experienced I felt an invasion of my space, privacy and body."

Both Fried and The Neighborhood's Instagram accounts were tagged in the post. "Y'all need a new drummer, this guy is a complete creep," the post continued.

Brandon Alexander Fried, former drummer of the band The Neighbourhood, performs live on stage during the third day of Lollapalooza Brazil Festival at Interlagos Racetrack on March 25, 2018 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Mauricio Santana / Getty Images

The band, known for their hit song "Sweater Weather," soon posted about the incident on their own Instagram stories.

"We are grateful to Maria for coming forward. We have zero tolerance for any kind of inappropriate behavior towards women," the post reads, according to screenshots. "As a result of Brandon's actions, he will no longer be a member of The Neighbourhood."

Fried's Instagram account is private, but Entertainment Tonight caught screenshots of a story he posted after Zardoya accused him. "I am so terribly sorry to Maria. My actions were inexcusable and intolerable," Fried wrote. "They are not reflective of who I am as a person, but clearly a reflection of who I become while under the influence."

"It is evident that I must address my problems with alcohol and substance abuse, which I am now seeking help for," he continued. "I want to apologize to women who have been victims of any behavior that has left them feeling uncomfortable or violated. I am so sorry to The Neighbourhood and our fans for letting them down."

CBS News has reached out to representatives for The Neighbourhood and The Marias and is awaiting a response.