Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen hospitalized after getting bucked off horse

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen was hospitalized after being bucked off a horse he was riding on Sunday, according to a statement from his office.

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen on the last night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Thursday, July 18, 2024. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Pillen had been riding a new horse with members of his family, his office said.

The 68-year-old Republican was initially taken to Columbus Community Hospital and then, "out of an abundance of caution," to Omaha's University of Nebraska Medical Center, his office said.

Pillen's office did not specify what injuries he sustained or how serious they were, but noted he was expected to remain in the hospital for several days.

"The Governor is alert and is in continuous touch with his team," his office said.

Pillen is currently in his first term as governor, having been elected in 2022 after former Gov. Pete Ricketts was term-limited. Pillen then appointed Ricketts to the U.S. Senate to fill the seat vacated when Ben Sasse resigned to become president of the University of Florida.