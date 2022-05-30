2 dead, 19 hurt including numerous pedestrians in crash in Lincoln, Neb.
Two people were dead and 19 were brought to hospitals after a crash in Lincoln, Nebraska early Monday, police said. Of the 19, many were pedestrians and at least one was in critical condition, police added.
The two fatalities were females who were in one of the vehicles involved, police said. Both died at the scene.
Few details were available but CBS Lincoln affiliate KOLN-TV reports it appeared three vehicles were involved.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.