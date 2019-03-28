NCAA tournament: Sweet 16 schedule and results

March Madness continues with the opening of the Sweet 16 round of tournament play. Eight elimination games will be played over two nights on Thursday and Friday, with the winners earning the right to face off in the Elite Eight this weekend and a chance to go to the Final Four.

No. 1 seeds Duke and UNC are still alive, but each school plays hungry squads more known for their football programs than basketball prowess — Virginia Tech and Auburn, respectively. There are exciting #2 versus #3 seed regional matchups, with Kentucky playing Houston, Michigan State facing LSU, and Michigan battling Texas Tech. And don't sleep on Oregon, the lowest seed left in the tournament looks to continue their Cinderella run on Thursday when they go against #1 seed Virginia.

Get all of the scores from Thursday and Friday's eight games below after they happen, including links to each game's recap from our partners at CBS Sports.

Sweet 16: Thursday, March 28

Sweet 16: Friday, March 29