March Madness: Today's 2019 NCAA Tournament round one schedule and results
The first night of NCAA playoffs are over. The action starts again on Friday at 12:15 p.m. when No. 7 Cincinnati takes on No. 10 Iowa. Find all the latest scores and times for Thursday and Friday's action below.
Tournament rankings and predictions for your picks
CBS Sports have ranked all the 68 frist-round teams in the tournament and have expert predictions and analysis to compare your bracket with the pros. View all the CBSSports.com analysts' brackets online for your last-minute madness. SportsLine's bracket prediction simulator, is another great tool that can get you prepared for all of the action today.
How to watch or live stream every game
- TV channels: CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV (full game list below)
- Live streams: March Madness Live & fuboTV – start a free trial
- Download: 2019 NCAA Tournament bracket
NCAA Tournament schedule today
The first round has begun! Full schedule below. All times Eastern.
First round: Friday, March 22
- No. 10 Iowa plays No. 7 Cincinnati, 12:15 p.m. on CBS (NCAA Live Stream)
- No. 9 Oklahoma plays No. 8 Ole Miss, 12:40 p.m. on TRUTV (NCAA Live Stream)
- No. 14 Northern Kentucky plays No. 3 Texas Tech, 1:30 p.m. on TNT (NCAA Live Stream)
- No. 13 UC Irvine plays No. 4 Kansas State, 2:00 p.m. on TBS (NCAA Live Stream)
- No. 15 Colgate plays No. 2 Tennessee, 2:45 p.m. on CBS (NCAA Live Stream)
- No. 16 Gardner-Webb plays No. 1 Virginia, 3:10 p.m. on TRUTV (NCAA Live Stream)
- No. 11 Arizona State plays No. 6 Buffalo, 4:00 p.m. on TNT (NCAA Live Stream)
- No. 12 Oregon plays No. 5 Wisconsin, 4:30 p.m. on TBS (NCAA Live Stream)
- No. 9 Washington plays No. 8 Utah State, 6:50 p.m. on TNT (NCAA Live Stream)
- No. 16 North Dakota State plays No. 1 Duke, 7:10 p.m. on CBS (NCAA Live Stream)
- No. 14 Georgia State plays No. 3 Houston, 7:20 p.m. on TBS (NCAA Live Stream)
- No. 12 Liberty plays No. 5 Mississippi State, 7:27 p.m. on TRUTV (NCAA Live Stream)
- No. 16 Iona plays No. 1 North Carolina, 9:20 p.m. on TNT (NCAA Live Stream)
- No. 9 UCF plays No. 8 VCU, 9:40 p.m. CBS (NCAA Live Stream)
- No. 11 Ohio State plays No. 6 Iowa State, 9:50 p.m. TBS (NCAA Live Stream)
- No. 13 Saint Louis plays No. 4 Virginia Tech, 9:57 p.m. TRUTV (NCAA Live Stream)
First round results: Thursday, March 21
- No. 10 Minnesota defeats No. 7 Louisville, 86-76 Final (Recap)
- No. 3 LSU defeats No. 14 Yale, 79-74 Final (Recap)
- No. 5 Auburn defeats No. 12 New Mexico State, 78-77 Final (Recap)
- No. 4 Florida State defeats No. 13 Vermont, 76-69 Final (Recap)
- No. 2 Michigan State defeats No. 15. Bradley, 76-65 Final (Recap)
- No. 6 Maryland defeats No. 11 Belmont, 79-77 Final (Recap)
- No. 4 Kansas defeats No. 13 Northeastern, 87-53 Final (Recap)
- No. 12 Murray State defeats No. 5 Marquette, 83-64 Final (Recap)
- No.10 Florida defeats No. 7 Nevada, 70-61 Final (Recap)
- No. 2 Kentucky defeats No. 15 Abilene Christian, 79-44 Final (Recap)
- No. 6 Villanova defeats No. 11 Saint Marys, 61-57 Final (Recap)
- No. 1 Gonzaga defeats No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson, 87-49 Final (Recap)
- No. 2 Michigan defeats No. 15 Montana 74-55 Final (Recap)
- No. 7 Wofford defeats No. 10 Seton Hall 84-68 Final (Recap)
- No. 3 Purdue defeats No. 14 Old Dominion 61-48 Final (Recap)
- No. 9 Baylor defeats No. 8 Syracuse 78-69 Final (Recap)