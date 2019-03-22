March Madness: Today's 2019 NCAA Tournament round one schedule and results

The first night of NCAA playoffs are over. The action starts again on Friday at 12:15 p.m. when No. 7 Cincinnati takes on No. 10 Iowa. Find all the latest scores and times for Thursday and Friday's action below.

Tournament rankings and predictions for your picks

CBS Sports have ranked all the 68 frist-round teams in the tournament and have expert predictions and analysis to compare your bracket with the pros. View all the CBSSports.com analysts' brackets online for your last-minute madness. SportsLine's bracket prediction simulator, is another great tool that can get you prepared for all of the action today.

How to watch or live stream every game

NCAA Tournament schedule today

The first round has begun! Full schedule below. All times Eastern.

First round: Friday, March 22

First round results: Thursday, March 21