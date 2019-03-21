March Madness: Today's 2019 NCAA Tournament round one schedule and results
Round one of the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament starts Thursday at 12:15 p.m. ET with Minnesota facing Louisville. Find all the latest scores and times for Thursday and Friday's action below.
Tournament rankings and predictions for your picks
Before you fill out your bracket, our friends at CBS Sports have ranked all 68 teams in the tournament and have expert predictions and analysis to help fill out your bracket like a pro. View all the CBSSports.com analysts' brackets online for your last-minute madness. SportsLine's bracket prediction simulator, is another great tool that can get you prepared for all of the action today.
NCAA Tournament schedule today
The first round has begun! Full schedule below. All times Eastern.
- Don't forget to download your NCAA tournament bracket
First round: Thursday, March 21
- No. 10 Minnesota plays No. 7 Louisville, 12:15 p.m. on CBS
- No. 14 Yale plays No. 3 LSU, 12:40 p.m. on TRUTV
- No. 12 New Mexico State plays No. 5 Auburn, 1:30 p.m. on TNT
- No. 13 Vermont plays No. 4 Florida State, 2:00 p.m. on TBS
- No. 15. Bradley plays No. 2 Michigan State, 2:45 p.m. on CBS
- No. 11 Belmont plays No. 6 Maryland, 3:10 p.m. on TRUTV
- No. 13 Northeastern plays No. 4 Kansas, 4:00 p.m. on TNT
- No. 12 Murray State plays No. 5 Marquette, 4:30 p.m. on TBS
- No.10 Florida plays No. 7 Nevada, 6:50 p.m. on TNT
- No. 15 Abilene Christian plays No. 2 Kentucky, 7:10 p.m. on CBS
- No. 11 Saint Marys plays No. 6 Villanova, 7:20 p.m. on TBS
- No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson plays No. 1 Gonzaga, 7:27 p.m. on TRUTV
- No. 15 Montana plays No. 2 Michigan, 9:20 p.m. on TNT
- No. 10 Seton Hall plays No. 7 Wofford, 9:40 p.m. on CBS
- No. 14 Old Dominion plays No. 3 Purdue, 9:50 p.m. on TBS
- No. 9 Baylor plays No. 8 Syracuse, 9:57 p.m. on TRUTV
First round: Friday, March 22
- No. 10 Iowa plays No. 7 Cincinnati, 12:15 p.m. on CBS
- No. 9 Oklahoma plays No. 8 Ole Miss, 12:40 p.m. on TRUTV
- No. 14 Northern Kentucky plays No. 3 Texas Tech, 1:30 p.m. on TNT
- No. 13 UC Irvine plays No. 4 Kansas State, 2:00 p.m. on TBS
- No. 15 Colgate plays No. 2 Tennessee, 2:45 p.m. on CBS
- No. 16 Gardner-Webb plays No. 1 Virginia, 3:10 p.m. on TRUTV
- No. 11 Arizona State plays No. 6 Buffalo, 4:00 p.m. on TNT
- No. 12 Oregon plays No. 5 Wisconsin, 4:30 p.m. on TBS
- No. 9 Washington plays No. 8 Utah State, 6:50 p.m. on TNT
- No. 16 North Dakota State plays No. 1 Duke, 7:10 p.m. on CBS
- No. 14 Georgia State plays No. 3 Houston, 7:20 p.m. on TBS
- No. 12 Liberty plays No. 5 Mississippi State, 7:27 p.m. on TRUTV
- No. 16 Iona plays No. 1 North Carolina, 9:20 p.m. on TNT
- No. 9 UCF plays No. 8 VCU, 9:40 p.m. CBS
- No. 11 Ohio State plays No. 6 Iowa State, 9:50 p.m. TBS
- No. 13 Saint Louis plays No. 4 Virginia Tech, 9:57 p.m. TRUTV