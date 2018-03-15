March Madness: Today's 2018 NCAA tournament round one schedule

NEW YORK -- Round one of the 2018 NCAA men's basketball tournament tips off today at 12:15 p.m. ET. That means it's now or never for filling out your tournament brackets. Time to let the madness begin!

Download a printable NCAA Tournament bracket from CBS Sports

If you're more of an analog hoops fan, you can download, print and fill in your brackets early with CBS Sports' printable bracket. You can download it and print a PDF here.

Tournament rankings and predictions for your picks

Before you fill out your bracket, our friends at CBS Sports have ranked all 64 teams in the tournament and have expert predictions and analysis to help fill out your bracket like a pro.View all the CBSSports.com analysts' brackets online for your last-minute madness.

SportsLine's bracket prediction simulator, which went 27-5 for the first round last year, predicts several upsets. It's algorithm ran every possible matchup through a computer simulation 10,000 times. The team that won over half the simulations was selected to advance.

NCAA Tournament schedule today

The first round begins Today at 12:15 p.m.

First round: Thursday, March 15

*all times Eastern

First round: Friday, March 16

The Final Four is set for March 31 and April 2 in San Antonio. Shortly after that, a commission led by former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is expected to deliver recommendations from an investigation triggered by an FBI probe that led to charges last fall against assistant coaches, agents, employees of apparel companies and others.

