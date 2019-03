March Madness: Today's 2019 NCAA tournament Round 2 schedule and results

March Madness continues today with the conclusion of Round 2, with exciting matchups featuring No. 1 seeds Duke and UNC, as well as underdog Cinderella stories like No. 13 UC Irvine and No. 12 Liberty. Yesterday saw Purdue knock out defending champion Villanova and LSU defeat Maryland with a last second layup.

Expect more exciting tournament action today from the eight games below, where you can find the latest scores and tip-off times along with links to livestreaming the games.

Tournament rankings and predictions for your picks

CBS Sports ranks all the teams in the tournament and have expert predictions and analysis to compare your bracket with the pros. SportsLine's bracket prediction simulator is another great tool to get prepared for all of the action today.

How to watch or live stream every game

NCAA Tournament schedule today

Full schedule below. All times Eastern.

Second round: Sunday, March 24

Second round: Saturday, March 23

No. 3 LSU defeats No. 6 Maryland, 69-67 Final (Recap)

No. 6 Maryland, (Recap) No. 2 Kentucky defeats No. 7 Wofford 62-56 Final (Recap)

No. 7 Wofford (Recap) No. 2 Michigan defeats No. 10 Florida 64-49 Final (Recap)



No. 10 Florida (Recap) No. 2 Michigan State defeats No. 10 Minnesota 70-50 Final (Recap)

No. 10 Minnesota (Recap) No. 4 Florida State defeats No. 12 Murray State 90-62 Fina l (Recap)

No. 12 Murray State l (Recap) No. 1 Gonzaga defeats No. 9 Baylor 83-71 Final (Recap)

No. 9 Baylor (Recap) No. 3 Purdue defeated . No. 10 Villanova 87-61 Final (Recap)

. No. 10 Villanova (Recap) No. 5 Auburn defeats No. 4 Kansas 89-75 Final (Recap)



First round: Friday, March 22

First round results: Thursday, March 21