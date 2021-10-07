18 former NBA players charged in alleged $4 million health care fraud scheme

Eighteen former NBA players have been indicted and charged with allegedly defrauding the league's health and benefits plan of nearly $4 million, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.

The scheme lasted from about 2017 through 2020 when the former players allegedly submitted false and fraudulent claims for reimbursement for medical and dental services that were never rendered, according to the indictment.

Audrey Strauss, the U.S. Attorney of the Southern District of New York, plans to detail the indictments in a news conference this afternoon.

Terrence Williams, a former New Jersey Nets player, allegedly orchestrated the scheme and recruited other former players by supplying them fake invoices to support the fraudulent claims, the indictment alleges.

Of the 19 people indicted, 18 were former NBA players. They included well-known players such as Glen "Big Baby" Davis, Anthony Allen, Darius Miles and Sebastian Telfair.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.