NBA unveils "jersey of the future" that changes name and number on back

The NBA unveiled its "jersey of the future" at the NBA All-Star Technology Summit on Friday. Commissioner Adam Silver spoke about the future of the fan experience and showed off a concept jersey that would that give fans the ability to change the name and number on the back.

In a demonstration, Silver said he used his smartphone to change Stephen Curry's All-Star jersey into a jersey that displayed Michael Jordan's last name and no. 23. He said the jersey could be one part of the fan experience in 2038.

The annual tech summit is in its 20th year and attracts companies like Google, Snap and Twitter along with league executives and players.

Adam Silver unveils the NBA jersey of the future. pic.twitter.com/h5GePOwOjx — NBA (@NBA) February 15, 2019

There was no shortage of excitement or jokes on Twitter. Some said it would allow bandwagon fans to change their favorite player mid-season or Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant to switch teams during the game.