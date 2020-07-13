Watch live: Police give update on body found in Lake Piru, where Naya Rivera went missing
The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said Monday that a body had been found on Lake Piru, where "Glee" actress Naya Rivera went missing on July 8. They will be holding a press conference at 5 p.m. ET.
The body has not yet been identified, but it was found by crews searching for Rivera, CBS Los Angeles reports.
How to watch the Ventura County Sheriff's briefing
What: Ventura County Sheriff's briefing on body found at Lake Piru.
Date: Monday, July 13
Time: 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT)
Location: Lake Piru
Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device
Authorities said Thursday that they believe Rivera drowned in "what appears to be a tragic accident, and said the search and rescue effort had turned into a search and recovery effort, with Rivera presumed dead.
Rivera and her 4-year-old son, Josey, took to the water in a rented pontoon boat. Hours later, her son was found in the boat alone wearing his life jacket.
Investigators do not suspect foul play; security video shows the pair being the only two people aboard.
Robert Inglis of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office Search & Rescue Team told Us Weekly on Sunday that Rivera sent to a family member a picture of her son in front of a cove, with a time stamp on the photo indicating it was taken 90 minutes to 2 hours before the boy was found alone.
"There was a picture sent to a family member that showed the boy on the boat by a cove," Inglis told the magazine Monday. "We found where that cove was."