Naya Rivera remembered for her brilliance, humor and talent as tributes pour in after her death at age 33
By Peter Martinez
/ CBS News
Investigators confirmed Monday that they are "confident" the body they found at a Southern California lake is that of actress Naya Rivera, who went missing five days ago while on a boating trip with her young son. The 33-year-old had rented a pontoon boat at Lake Piru, but officials said it was never returned and Rivera's 4-year-old was found alone.
Rivera, known for her role as a gay cheerleader on the hit TV musical comedy "Glee," was nominated for a Grammy in 2010 as part of the cast who sang a rendition of Journey's "Don't Stop Believin.'" She also won several ALMA awards, a People's Choice Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award, according to IMDB.
Her co-stars gathered at the lake in California's Ventura County and held hands as her remains were sent to the county medical examiner for an autopsy. Tributes from fans and her colleagues across the entertainment industry have poured in as news of her death shocked the world.
"Glee" costar Chris Colfer wrote on Instagram: "How can you convey all your love and respect for someone in one post? How can you summarize a decade of friendship and laughter with words alone? If you were friends with Naya Rivera, you simply can't. Her brilliance and humor were unmatched. Her beauty and talent were otherworldly."
