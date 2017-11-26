Actress Naya Rivera accused of domestic battery on husband

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- Naya Rivera, best known for her role in "Glee," has been charged with domestic battery in West Virginia.

Kanawha County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to a home in Chesapeake around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night regarding a domestic situation, CBS affiliate WOWK reports. Rivera's husband, Ryan Dorsey, told police that his wife struck him on the bottom lip and head while they were on a walk with their child.

Dorsey showed police cellphone footage of the alleged attack, officials said. Rivera, 30, was taken into custody and charged with domestic battery.

If she's convicted, Rivera faces a maximum sentence of 12 months in jail and a $500 fine. The actress chose to hire an attorney but did not disclose her counsel.