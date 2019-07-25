U.S. Navy SEALs sent home from Iraq following allegations of sexual misconduct and drinking while deployed

A platoon of U.S. Navy SEALs was sent home from Iraq following allegations of sexual misconduct and drinking while deployed, CBS News national security correspondent David Martin reports. The commander of a Special Operations Joint Task Force redeployed the platoon to San Diego, U.S. Special Operations Command said in a statement posted to Twitter Wednesday night.

Defense Department sources told Martin the SEALs consumed alcohol at a Fourth of July party. Special Operations Command only said the platoon was redeployed early "due to a perceived deterioration of good order and discipline within the team during non-operational periods."

"The Commander lost confidence in the team's ability to accomplish the mission," the statement said. "Commanders have worked to mitigate the operational impact as this SEAL platoon follows a deliberate redeployment."

The statement added that "all Department of Defense personnel are expected to uphold proven standards and to comply with laws and regulations."