Live

Watch CBSN Live

U.S. Navy SEALs sent home from Iraq following allegations of sexual misconduct and drinking while deployed

By Alex Sundby

/ CBS News

A platoon of U.S. Navy SEALs was sent home from Iraq following allegations of sexual misconduct and drinking while deployed, CBS News national security correspondent David Martin reports. The commander of a Special Operations Joint Task Force redeployed the platoon to San Diego, U.S. Special Operations Command said in a statement posted to Twitter Wednesday night.

Defense Department sources told Martin the SEALs consumed alcohol at a Fourth of July party. Special Operations Command only said the platoon was redeployed early "due to a perceived deterioration of good order and discipline within the team during non-operational periods."

"The Commander lost confidence in the team's ability to accomplish the mission," the statement said. "Commanders have worked to mitigate the operational impact as this SEAL platoon follows a deliberate redeployment."

Trending News

The statement added that "all Department of Defense personnel are expected to uphold proven standards and to comply with laws and regulations."

First published on July 25, 2019 / 3:39 PM

© 2019 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Alex Sundby

Alex Sundby is a senior editor for CBSNews.com

View CBS News In