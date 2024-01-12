Navy chopper crashes into San Diego Bay and all six crew on board survive, Navy says

A advanced Navy helicopter crashed into San Diego Bay during a routine training mission Thursday evening and all six crew members on board survived, the Navy said.

According to a statement, it happened at about 6:40 p.m. local time.

The Navy's MH-60R Sea hawk helicopter lockheedmartin.com

An MH-60R helicopter from Helicopter Maritime Strike squadron (HSM) 41 "entered the water," the Navy said, but "due to the nature of the training" a safety boat was at the scene and, with "Federal Fire" helping, the crew was "promptly moved ashore."

All were being medically evaluated.

The cause of the crash was being investigated.

The Navy describes the MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter as its "most advanced rotary wing maritime strike platform" and says the Navy's "newest Naval Aviators and Naval Aircrewmen" were being taught how to fly it.