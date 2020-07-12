Sailors injured in fire aboard USS Bonhomee Richard at Naval Base San Diego

A three-alarm fire broke out Sunday morning aboard the USS Bonhomee Richard at Naval Base San Diego, military officials said. Several sailors were sent to the hospital for minor injuries, according to the Navy, including one person who was treated for smoke inhalation.

The blaze broke out shortly before 9 a.m. local time and the cause of the fire is under investigation. Video posted on social media showed crews responding and smoke in the air. The San Diego Fire Department, who assisted in the emergency, said there was an explosion.

Explosion with at least one injury at the USS Bonhomme Richard. #shipfire pic.twitter.com/HooWIRcjU4 — SDFD (@SDFD) July 12, 2020

The USS Bonhomme Richard is an 840-foot amphibious assault vessel and the Navy said there were about 200 sailors and officers on board at the time of the incident. It was unclear where onboard the fire started.

The Associated Press said the vessel was undergoing routine maintenance at the time of the fire. San Diego is the home port for Bonhomme Richard.