Sailor injured, gunman dead in "domestic" shooting at Virginia naval base

A male sailor shot and wounded a female sailor assigned to the same squadron before security personnel at a Virginia base fatally shot him, U.S. Navy officials said. The shooter, armed with a single handgun, was quickly identified and fatally shot by Naval Air Station Oceana security personnel, CBS Baltimore reported.

Capt. Chad Vincelette, commanding officer at Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach, said in a statement that the "isolated domestic shooting" took place Friday at approximately 6:45 a.m. in a parking lot outside of Hangar 145 at Strike Fighter Squadron 37.

Vincelette said the woman was shot "several times" and was taken to Virginia Beach General Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

NAS OCEANA experienced an Active Shooter incident. The shooter has been contained. The victim has been transported to the hospital. More information to follow. — Naval Air Station Oceana (@nas_oceana) April 5, 2019

The station was locked down for an hour. Vincelette said both sailors were assigned to the squadron, but their identities won't be immediately released. He said officials will investigate how the sailor got a weapon onto the base, which has a "no-weapons policy," and the motive behind the shooting.

The Naval Air Station Oceana is the Navy's master jet base for fighters on the East Coast. It is home to 18 F/A-18 Hornet and Super Hornet squadrons.

The base has about 10,500 active Navy personnel, 10,000 family members and 4,500 civilian personnel, according to its website.