Navajo leader says proposal to rename Utah highway for Trump is an insult

The president of the Navajo Nation says a proposal to rename a Utah highway after Donald Trump is insulting.

The National Parks Highway overlaps several roads as it connects iconic national parks such as Zion, Arches and Bryce Canyon.

Utah Democrats have pushed back on the proposal from a Republican colleague to add Trump's name.

Navajo President Russell Begaye says honoring Mr. Trump would be like pouring salt on an open wound.

A coalition of tribes is suing over Mr. Trump's decision to downsize Bears Ears National Monument. The tribes consider the expanse of land in southern Utah that is home to ancient cliff dwellings and petroglyphs sacred.

One Navajo leader has suggested the highway honor Ernest Yahze, a Navajo Code Talker who died in Salt Lake City at age 92.