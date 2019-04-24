Rodney Robinson named 2019 National Teacher of the Year

"CBS This Morning" is proud to reveal the 2019 National Teacher of the Year: Rodney Robinson.

Robinson teaches social studies and history at Virgie Binford Education Center, a school inside the Richmond Juvenile Detention Center. His lessons focus on helping his students become socially conscious citizens who make the most out of their second chance.

"He is so much more than just a teacher. He is a pillar of our community," principal Ta'Neshia Ford said. "He is the father … the big brother … the friend. He's all of that and more to our students."

Ford recruited Robinson to join her team at Virgie Binford Education Center. "I knew that he would be impactful on day one," Ford said.

Robinson's students have been accused of crimes from light offenses like skipping school to serious charges like murder. To encourage them, he covered the school with college banners and motivational quotes from the kids' heroes.

But Robinson has become something of a hero himself.

"They don't have a ton of bright spots right now many can find. There's no prom. There's no homecoming," George Mason Elementary School teacher Doron Battle said. "But there's Big Rob."

"Yeah, Big Rob," said Hubert Anderson, also a teacher at George Mason Elementary School.

Over a decade ago, at Armstrong High School, Battle and Anderson were Robinson's students.

"I would say the biggest lesson he taught me was to always strive for excellence and to never slack," Anderson said.

"Share knowledge. Pay it forward," Battle said.

Battle and Anderson are doing exactly that.

Inspired by Robinson, they've also become teachers.

"You have a gem in the nation, you know, who's making a solid impact," Anderson said.

"He's genuine. He's one of one," Battle said.

"No one has a bigger heart than Rodney Robinson," Ford said.