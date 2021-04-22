Nathan Lane on how he's spent the pandemic

Broadway legend Nathan Lane has had enough of staying home and watching television. He tells Jon Wertheim he misses the interaction with audiences and craves a post-pandemic opening night on Broadway. In the meantime, he and his colleagues are getting a chance to reconnect with small, temporary live performances set up by New York Pops Up, a state-funded program aimed at reminding people of the importance of live arts. Wertheim reports on the program for the next edition of 60 Minutes, Sunday, April 25 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

"I'm like everyone-- I'm sitting home watching Netflix, watching "Money Heist." Thinking wow… It's crazy. But it's so addictive. I love Netflix. But, you know, enough is enough," Lane says with a laugh. He also sounds a serious note over the loss of the stage and audience. "We've missed that connection. It's about connection. The human connection."

Lane appeared at Broadway's St. James Theater early this month in a performance produced by New York Pops Up. 60 Minutes cameras caught the actor lamenting a theater lover's exile from Broadway in a humorous monologue written by Paul Rudnick for a live audience of 150 COVID-tested fans. After the show, Wertheim asked if there were moments during Lane's performance where he felt good to be back.

"I'll tell you honestly," Lane says. "I was-- I was, like, terrified… because there wasn't any real rehearsal. It was a first performance."

New York Pops Up features an eclectic mix of performers who pop up in unlikely places, such as storefronts, museum lobbies or, in one case, Manhattan's Javits Center as a thank you to those overseeing vaccinations. Tap dancer Ayodele Casel was a part of that performance. She saw so many of her calendar dates cancelled during the pandemic that she considered giving up her career.

"I think-- seriously considering not… doing this in this way anymore. And just when I thought that, I get the call … to do New York Pops Up," Casel sys.

Casel tells Wertheim what it was like to be back in front of an audience for the first time in over a year.

"It was surreal. I'm not going to lie. It was so surreal because… I remember when I stepped on stage, there was that moment of… applause," she says. "There's nothing like it. I just felt like, 'Oh we're back.'"