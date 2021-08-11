Nate Burleson named co-host of "CBS This Morning," to continue as analyst for CBS Sports

Nate Burleson Mary Kouw/CBS News

Former NFL player Nate Burleson was named co-host of "CBS This Morning," will continue as an analyst on CBS Sports' "The NFL Today" and will make several appearances on Nickelodeon, CBS executives announced Wednesday.

Burleson, who was a guest host on "CBS This Morning" in May and June, will join co-hosts Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil beginning in September.

Burleson joined CBS Sports in 2017 as an analyst on "The NFL Today" and will continue in that role during the NFL season with host James Brown and co-analysts Phil Simms, Bill Cowher and Boomer Esiason.

On Nickelodeon, Burleson appeared earlier this year on a kids-themed production of the NFL Wild Card Game and he will make other appearances on the network throughout the year.

"Nate is an extremely gifted broadcaster, interviewer and storyteller, whose deep curiosity and enthusiasm is the perfect fit for mornings on CBS," said Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations. "His wide range of experience and interests from news to sports, from music to poetry, and from fashion to cryptocurrency – provides a unique perspective that will deepen the show's connection with our viewers. He excites audiences in every arena, and we're fortunate to have Nate joining Gayle and Tony at the table in September."

"We are so pleased that Nate will be expanding his role across the ViacomCBS family, bringing his passion for news, sports, entertainment and kids' content all under one umbrella," said Sean McManus, chairman, CBS Sports. "Nate is a very special talent with the unique ability to connect and engage with a variety of audiences, ages, newsmakers and athletes. We know his star will shine bright on 'CBS This Morning' and during his projects with Nickelodeon, while he continues to elevate us all at 'The NFL Today.'"

Burleson's role with the NFL Network will also include appearances on shows such as "NFL GameDay" and "NFL Total Access" as well as during major events.

"When Nate guest-hosted earlier this year, his energy was infectious in the studio, and his versatility spanned all aspects of the show," said Shawna Thomas, executive producer, "CBS This Morning." "He's comfortable and insightful, no matter what the conversation topic. On top of that, he already knows how live television works, and he's used to those morning hours from his time on the NFL Network. I'm looking forward to working with him and seeing the show evolve with him at the table."

"I am absolutely thrilled to be joining the incredibly talented team at 'CBS This Morning.' This is an extraordinary opportunity, and I look forward to the challenge of upholding the standard set by the legends who came before me," said Burleson. "Life is about being ready for the right opportunities, and I have been preparing for this moment since my first day on television. Having a chance to inform, enhance or simply brighten up the morning for our viewers is an honor. The sport of football and I will always be inextricably intertwined. I feel so fortunate to join CTM while continuing to play a role at the NFL Network, and of course, spending Sundays with the team on 'The NFL Today.'"

Anthony Mason, a current co-host of "CBS This Morning," will step away from that role to focus on reporting stories about culture – including art, music and how they affect how we live and the atmosphere of the country. In a staff announcement, Khemlani said: "Anthony has had one of the most impressive, varied careers in broadcast television and it should be no surprise to any of us that he is leading the charge into another frontier that is bold and exciting, particularly at this time of transformation for our company."