YouTuber faked an exotic vacation in Bali with pictures taken at a nearby Ikea

A popular blogger came up with a creative way to deliver a message to her followers: don't believe everything you see on social media. Natalia Taylor posted a series of photos on her Instagram account where she seems to be enjoying an exotic vacation in Bali — but later she revealed that they weren't at all what they seemed.

Her first post with a "Bali" location was captioned "The queen has arrived," and shows Taylor in what seems to be a glamorous setting. Other photos showed her lounging in a luxurious bath and preparing to pop a bottle of champagne.

In a video she later posted to YouTube, she revealed the Instagram photos were all fictitious. In reality, she was posing in different sections of the nearby Ikea.

"So many influencers nowadays have actually been caught in the act of pretending to be at a destination when they really weren't, and it's just either Photoshop or it's not even them," she said.

The video shows her walking around different Ikea set-ups and posing for multiple photos as costumers continue furniture shopping around her.

Based on the comments under her Instagram photos, it appears that her trick worked — followers really believed she was in Bali.

"She really out here living her best life," one person wrote.

"The point of this video is to see if you can really fake it until you make it," Taylor said on YouTube. "Don't believe everything you see on the 'gram."