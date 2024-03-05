5 die in fiery small plane crash off Nashville interstate

Nashville, Tenn. — Five people aboard a single-engine plane died Monday night when it crashed near an interstate highway in Nashville, Tennessee, authorities said.

The pilot made an emergency call to John C. Tune Airport around 7:40 p.m., reported engine trouble and was cleared to make an emergency landing, Metro Nashville Police Department spokesman Don Aaron said. A short time later, the pilot radioed that the aircraft wouldn't reach the airport, he said.

The plane burst into flames when it crashed on a grassy median just off Interstate 40 and behind a Costco on the city's westside. The crash scene was about 3 miles south of the general aviation airport.

Emergency officials work the scene of a fatal small plane crash alongside Interstate 40 late on March 4, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. George Walker IV / AP

Police later said on X, the former Twitter that, "5 persons on board the airplane perished in the crash."

Metro Fire Department Public Information Officer Kendra Loney told CBS Nashville affiliate WTVF-TV there were pieces of wreckage scattered around the scene but crews quickly gathered them and made sure it was safe for anyone driving by. There were no injuries to drivers on the interstate, he added.

Authorities said no vehicles or buildings on the ground were damaged.

Authorities were trying to determine where the flight originated.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate.