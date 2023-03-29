Watch CBS News
First lady Jill Biden to visit Nashville for candlelight vigil honoring school shooting victims

By Melissa Quinn

/ CBS News

Washington — First lady Dr. Jill Biden will travel to Nashville to participate in a candlelight vigil on Wednesday evening honoring the six victims of the shooting at the Covenant School earlier this week.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed Biden's visit during the White House press briefing. She will travel to Nashville after a trip to Greene County, Ohio, where the first lady is meeting with military families as part of her Joining Forces initiative.

"As you heard the president say throughout this week, we continue to call on Congress to act to pass an assault weapons ban, and take additional actions to make our kids and communities safer," Jean-Pierre told reporters.

