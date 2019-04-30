NASCAR champion Joey Logano honored at White House

President Trump is honoring NASCAR championship driver Joey Logano on the White House South Lawn Tuesday afternoon. Logano is the winner of the 2018 NASCAR Cup Series.

A jazz band played in the background as reporters waited for the event to start.

The NASCAR driver posted a picture of himself and his wife, Brittany, at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

Mr. Trump invited NACAR Cup Series Champion Martin Truex Jr. to the White House last year, too.

Earlier Tuesday, the president met with top Democrats on infrastructure in a conversation in which Mr. Trump, according to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, agreed to spending $2 trillion on infrastructure over 25 years.

"We agreed on a number, which was very very good, $2 trillion for infrastructure," Schumer told reporters outside the White House Tuesday. "Originally we had started a little lower, even the president was willing to push it up to $2 trillion. And that is a very good thing."