At least 2 dead in shooting at Florida Navy base

A shooter opened fire on multiple people Friday morning at Naval Air Station Pensacola, killing at least one other person, authorities said. The shooter is dead, as well as one other fatality, the U.S. Navy has confirmed.

"One additional fatality has been confirmed. Unknown number of injured people being transferred to local hospitals," the Navy confirmed on Twitter.

At least 11 people have been taken to area hospitals, the Associated Press reports.

Officials with Baptist Hospital in Pensacola say they have admitted five patients, CBS News affiliate WKRG reports. Sacred Heart Hospital confirmed to the The Pensacola News Journal that they were expecting six patients.

No information on the total number of victims or the gunman has been provided by the Navy. It is still an active scene on the base and a search of buildings is being conducted.

The air station is on lockdown. The base's Facebook page posted an alert of an active shooter on Friday morning.

"Both gates of NASP are currently secured due to reports of an active shooter. More information will be provided as it becomes available," reads the post.

*** Alert *** Both gates of NASP are currently secured due to reports of an active shooter. More information will be provided as it becomes available. Posted by NAS Pensacola on Friday, December 6, 2019

Naval Air Station Pensacola is a United States Navy base located next to Warrington, Florida. The base employs more than 16,000 military and 7,400 civilian personnel.

This is a developing story and will be updated.