Naomi Campbell welcomes first child at 50

Supermodel Naomi Campbell has traveled the world and rubbed elbows with some of the most famous people in the world, but at 50 years old, she is embarking on a different kind of adventure: Motherhood. Campbell announced on Instagram on Tuesday that she has welcomed her first child.

"A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother," Campbell wrote, sharing a photo of her hands cupping her baby's feet. "So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."

Campbell, who turns 51 on May 22, tagged her mother, model Valerie Morris-Campbell, in the post.

The British model had not previously revealed she was expecting a baby. Celebrities congratulated her in the comments, including Andy Cohen, who welcomed a son via surrogate at age 50.

"Oh my God!!!!! Today is the day?? How absolutely incredible. How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around," wrote fashion designer Marc Jacobs.

"oh my goodness congrats lady! What a blessing!!!" commented Zoe Saldana.

Campbell, who hosts an interview show, "No Filter with Naomi" on YouTube, has commented on motherhood before. In a 2017 interview with Evening Standard she said she thinks about having children all the time. "But now, with the way science is, I think I can do it when I want," she said.

In 2019, she told WSJ Magazine she wasn't yet focusing on motherhood. "I'll see what the universe brings me," she said.

CBS News has reached out to Campbell's representatives for comment and is awaiting response.