Woman, 3 children found dead in burning Indiana home had been shot, authorities say

Authorities investigating the deaths of four people whose bodies were found inside a burning home in southern Indiana this week now say all of the victims had been shot.

Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, a spokesperson for the Indiana State Police, which is investigating, shared new details about the tragedy in a news release Wednesday where the victims — three children and a woman believed to be their mother — were identified for the first time.

They were identified as 35-year-old Naomi Briner, 12-year-old Adelia Briner, 8-year-old Leland Briner and 6-year-old Iyla Briner. Wheeles said that even though the investigation into their deaths remained ongoing, authorities did not believe there was any threat to the public.

First responders found the victims Tuesday afternoon after receiving a call that sent them to a house near Madison, a city along the Ohio River and the Indiana-Kentucky border, said Wheeles. The home was on fire when they arrived, and all four were pronounced dead at the scene. The fire was later extinguished.

Wheeles had initially said Tuesday that authorities would withhold the victims' names from news statements until the coroner's office in Jefferson County, which includes Madison, could identify them properly. At the time, he also said autopsies to officially determine the causes of death were scheduled to happen in Hamilton County, Ohio, which is in the Cincinnati area about 80 miles from Jefferson County.

Wheeles did not share autopsy results or an official cause in his Wednesday update.

"Further investigation has determined that all four of the deceased had injuries consistent with gunshot wounds at the time they were located inside of the residence," he wrote. "This is an ongoing investigation. However, at this time, investigators do not believe that there is a threat to the public."