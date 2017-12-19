Officials recover bodies of fishermen who went missing near Nantucket

BOSTON -- Police said the bodies of two fishermen who went missing after their boat sank near Nantucket have been recovered, CBS Boston reports.

Michael Roberts, 49, and Jonathan Saraiva, 32, were on board The Misty Blue when it sank earlier this month. State Police said they found one body Monday morning and the other hours later. Police did not say where their bodies were found.

The captain and another crew member were rescued by a nearby fishing boat. They were said to be in good condition.

The Boston Globe reports that Saraiva's family expressed gratitude to "everyone involved in helping to find and bring their son Jonathan and Mr. Roberts home."