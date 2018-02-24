Nanette Fabray, Tony and Emmy Award-winning actress, dead at 97, reports say

Nanette Fabray, the Tony Award winning actress and three-time Emmy winner, has died, The New York Times and Los Angeles Times report. She was 97.

Fabray died of natural causes Thursday at her home in Palos Verdes, California, her son Dr. Jamie MacDougall told reporters.

When Fabray was 28 years old, she won her first Tony award for her performance in 1949's "Love Life." In 1956, she also took home three Emmy awards for her role in the sketch comedy TV show "Caesar's Hour."

In 1961, Fabray led her own sitcom "The Nanette Fabray Show" (also known as "Westinghouse Playhouse"), but it lasted less than one season.

Fabray earned screenwriting credits for 1945's "Mildred Pierce" and 1963's "Cleopatra" and would later receive the Screen Actors Guild's Lifetime Achievement Award in 1987.

Fabray was born in San Diego on Oct. 27, 1920. She grew up in Hollywood where her mother encouraged her to get into show business, the LA Times reports.