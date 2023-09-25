Woman falls 150 feet to her death from cliff in North Carolina

A 61-year-old woman plunged about 150 feet to her death from a scenic cliff near the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina, officials from the National Park Service said.

At about noon on Saturday, dispatch operators received a report of a woman who had fallen down a steep cliff at Glassmine Falls Overlook, park officials said in a news release. Rangers who responded confirmed the hiker, identified as Nancy Sampson, of Greer, South Carolina, was dead at the scene after succumbing to injuries from her fall.

Rescuers were able to locate Sampson's body about 150 feet below the overlook. Her body was recovered by first responders from Reems Creek Fire Department, rangers from Mt. Mitchell State Park and a volunteer from a trauma intervention program.

The Reems Creek Fire Department, which posted photos of the recovery mission, said crews rappelled over 100 feet down to locate the victim.

Authorities did not release any other details about the incident.

According to the National Park Service, Glassmine Falls Overlook is a "magnificent" waterfall located along the Blue Ridge Parkway, which spans 469 miles along the Appalachian Mountains in Virginia and North Carolina. A sign at the overlook claims the tall, skinny waterfall is more than 800 feet high, but it's actually about 200 feet high, according to the service.