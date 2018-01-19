Nancy Pelosi to be guest judge on "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars"

Viewers will get to see House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi put to "werk" on "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars." The California Democrat revealed that she recently taped an episode of the reality competition show, serving as a guest judge.

The Washington Post reports that Pelosi was already a fan of the VH1 series and her rep told the Post that she decided to make the appearance in support of the LGBT community as they face what she calls attacks by the Trump administration.

Pelosi will serve as judge while drag queen contestants complete challenges on the show. The episode airs Tuesday, Jan. 23.

Pelosi tweeted that she had a "fabulous time" with RuPaul and said, "All I can say is, you betta work! Had a fabulous time with @RuPaul and good luck to all the queens."

Other upcoming guest judges include Kristen Chenoweth, Vanessa Hudgens and Vanessa Williams.