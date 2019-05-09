Pelosi says full House to vote on holding Barr in contempt "when we're ready"

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that the full House will vote on whether to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress "when we're ready." Her comments come just one day after the House Judiciary Committee voted to hold Barr in contempt of Congress.

Pelosi said that the contempt vote was necessary, because the administration was refusing to cooperate with Congress.

"Every day they are advertising their obstruction of justice by ignoring subpoenas," Pelosi said. "The administration has decided that they're not going to honor their oath of office."

The resolution will next go to the floor for a full House vote. It is currently unclear when that will exactly take place.

"This is very methodical, it's very constitution-based, it's very law-based, it's factually based," Pelosi said about holding Barr in contempt, claiming that it was not a political measure.

The vote in the Judiciary Committee passed along party lines, 24-16, after six hours of contentious debate on the topic. The president also asserted privilege over the entire Mueller report and underlying documents on Wednesday.

Democrats are adamant that Barr should turn over the entire unredacted Mueller report and any underlying materials, which the Justice Department has refused. The Department has offered to allow a few members of Congress to view a less redacted version of the report, under the condition that these members do not speak with their colleagues about the report.

Pelosi has said that she believes Barr should be held in contempt for defying a congressional subpoena to provide documents related to the report by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

"For the White House to be degrading the office the president holds, degrading the Constitution of the United States and degrading the first branch of government, the legislative branch, that's just not decent," Pelosi told Washington Post reporter Robert Costa in an interview Wednesday. She also did not rule out impeaching Barr.

Barr and Republicans in Congress have argued that he cannot legally provide information in the report related to grand jury material. Democrats say that they are not asking that Barr commit a crime by revealing grand jury material, only that they are asking for the Justice Department's assistance in court to get that material revealed.