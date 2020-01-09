Watch live: Pelosi speaks as pressure mounts over impeachment trial

Washington — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is scheduled to hold her weekly press conference on Capitol Hill on Thursday morning, as pressure mounts from Republicans and some Democrats to deliver impeachment articles to the Senate and begin President Trump's trial.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced on Tuesday that he has the votes to pass an organizing resolution determining the rules of the trial, which would mirror the procedures used in the Clinton impeachment trial. The resolution would allow for opening statements from House prosecutors and the president's defense team before the Senate votes on whether to call witnesses or consider new evidence.

Pelosi has said the House will not deliver the articles to the Senate until McConnell publishes the resolution itself. But a growing number of fellow Democrats have said in recent days that the time to proceed with the trial has come, including Representative Adam Smith, chairman of the powerful House Armed Services Committee. Smith told CNN on Thursday that he believes "it is time to send impeachment to the Senate and let Mitch McConnell be responsible for the fairness of the trial. He ultimately is."

Asked to respond to Smith's comments on Thursday, Pelosi said she is "a big fan of his" and is not concerned about losing the support of members of the Democratic caucus.

Pelosi's conference also comes ahead of a vote Thursday on a resolution to limit Mr. Trump's authority to strike Iran under the 1973 War Powers Resolution, as Democrats attempt to reassert Congress' constitutional authority to declare war amid a tense standoff.

Pelosi unveiled the resolution on Wednesday, saying it would be sent to the House floor for a vote on Thursday. The resolution is sponsored by Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, a freshman Democrat and former analyst for the Central Intelligence Agency and the Department of Defense.

The president authorized a strike on Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani last week without consulting or notifying Congress, incurring outrage from Democratic lawmakers as well as some Republicans.