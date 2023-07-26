Naked woman gets out of car at major Bay Area bridge and starts firing gun, authorities say

Naked female driver exits car on Bay Bridge approach and fires gun, causing major delays Naked female driver exits car on Bay Bridge approach and fires gun, causing major delays 01:29

A motorist got out of her car naked and started fired a gun into the air Tuesday at a major Bay Area span, the California Highway Patrol said.

According to the CHP, there was a report of a reckless driver on eastbound Interstate 80 around at 4:40 p.m. The caller told 911 dispatchers the driver appeared to have a gun.

Naked woman with gun at eastbound Bay Bridge approach. CBS SF

The CHP said the driver stopped on the San Francisco–Oakland Bay Bridge, known locally as the Bay Bridge and part of I-80, got out of her car while wielding a knife and yelled at other drivers. She got back into the car but soon stopped near the toll plaza.

This time, she allegedly exited the car naked and carrying a gun and began firing shots into the air and at other vehicles, according to the CHP.

Law enforcement arrested her. She was taken from the bridge in an ambulance.

Several lanes of traffic were temporarily shut down so officers could look for shell casings. That caused major delays.

No injuries were reported.

Her identity wasn't released.

There was no word on what prompted her to do what she was seen on video doing.