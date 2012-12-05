Naked protesters disrupt final San Francisco nudity ban vote

San Francisco Demonstrators stripped naked during a board meeting in San Francisco Tuesday to protest a ban on nudity that had just passed, CBS San Francisco reports.

The ordinance initially passed 6-5 by the Board of Supervisors on Nov. 20, but was given final approval Tuesday afternoon by the same vote. The new law prohibits nudity on city streets, sidewalks, plazas and other public spaces in what was once known as a nude-friendly city.

Several men and women in the board chambers who came to witness the vote took off their clothes and began to yell at supervisors. They were led out of the chambers by sheriff's deputies, who draped blankets over them because public nudity is not allowed at City Hall.

Christina DiEdoardo, the attorney representing the nudists, told KCAL-TV one protester was taken into custody for resisting arrest.

Once signed by Mayor Ed Lee, who has expressed his support, the legislation will go into effect on February 1.

Nudity will still be permitted for street fairs, parades and other permitted public events and does not apply to children under 5 years old.

Violators would be fined an initial $100 that would increase for additional offenses. Multiple violations could carry jail time.