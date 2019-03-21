Mysterious flash of light spotted over Los Angeles not a meteor after all

A ball of light that fell from the sky over Los Angeles on Wednesday evening caused quite a stir on social media. Hours later, the LAPD set the record straight – it wasn't a meteor, but something very "Hollywood."

"What is this flying item on fire above downtown Los Angeles?" tweeted Dennis Hegstad, whose video of the mysterious light was viewed nearly 2 million times.

Several other people took video of the stream of fire that streaked across Downtown L.A., assuming it was a meteor. A slew of residents chimed in that they too saw the shooting star.

Did anyone else see that meteor over Downtown Los Angeles?? #crazy — Ellis (@elliseckles) March 21, 2019

Omg yes! I saw something just moments ago! Is that what it was ☄️ huge! In the eastern sky near #dtla #LAMeteor — DeuceKat (@DeuceKat) March 21, 2019

"Did anyone else see a meteor fly over downtown LA and the six helicopters surrounding it currently?! Y'all peepin that?!" someone tweeted. The LAPD finally jumped into the conversation – explaining the "meteor" and possibly the helicopters one person reported seeing.

"PSA: A meteor did not crash into Downtown Los Angeles, and no, it's not an alien invasion...just a film shoot. This is Tinseltown after all," the LAPD wrote.

PSA: A meteor did not crash into Downtown Los Angeles, and no, it's not an alien invasion...just a film shoot. This is Tinseltown after all. pic.twitter.com/6QFY3uHbrt — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 21, 2019

A confirmed meteor shower already fell across the Northern Hemisphere this year, and more are expected. The Quadrantids, which have been known to produce some 50-100 meteors in a dark sky, were visible in January. Shooting stars should be visible next month as the Lyrid meteor shower is expected to occur between April 16 to 25, EarthSky reports.