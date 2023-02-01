Myanmar junta extends emergency measures as residents mark 2-year coup anniversary with silent protest

Yangon — Streets emptied and shops closed in protest across Myanmar on Wednesday, the second anniversary of the coup that toppled Aung San Suu Kyi's government, with the junta extending a state of emergency and delaying new elections. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military's power grab and bloody crackdown on dissent, which has sparked fighting across the country and tanked the economy.

Western powers launched a fresh broadside of sanctions against the generals on the anniversary but previous rounds have shown little sign of throwing the junta off course.

An almost empty street is pictured near Sule Pagoda during a "silent strike" to protest and mark the second anniversary of the coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 1, 2023. STR/AFP via Getty

Streets in the commercial hub Yangon largely emptied from late morning, AFP correspondents said, after activists called for people across the Southeast Asian country to close businesses and stay indoors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. local time.

Roads leading to the famous Shwedagon pagoda — a Buddhist shrine that dominates Yangon's skyline and is usually thronged by worshippers — were largely deserted.

Most buses on roads elsewhere in the city were empty and there was a heavy security presence. It was similarly quiet in the second city of Mandalay, a resident told AFP.

"There are a few people walking here and there in neighborhoods but almost no activity on the main roads," the resident said, requesting anonymity.

Local media images also showed empty streets in the eastern city of Mawlamyine.

Around 200 supporters of the military marched through Yangon's historic downtown in the early afternoon, escorted part of the way by soldiers, correspondents said.

The U.S. embassy in the city warned of "increased anti-regime activity and violence" in the days around the anniversary.

Around 400 protesters gathered outside Myanmar's embassy in Bangkok, some chanting slogans against the military and holding portraits of Suu Kyi.

The military justified its February 1, 2021, power grab with unsubstantiated claims of widespread fraud in elections democracy figurehead Suu Kyi's party won in a landslide.

Protesters hold up posters featuring Aung San Suu Kyi and make three-finger salutes, a gesture against the ruling military junta, on February 8, 2021 in Yangon, Myanmar. Getty

A junta-imposed state of emergency was due to expire at the end of January, after which the constitution states that authorities must set in motion plans to hold fresh elections.

On Wednesday, state media quoted the head of the ruling junta as saying that Myanmar's military would "work to hold elections," but no timescale was given and authorities extended the state of emergency for another six months, making any vote unlikely until at least mid-summer.

"Our government will work to hold elections in every part of the country so as the people will not lose their democratic right," Min Aung Hlaing was quoted as saying by broadcaster MRTV.

In this photo released by the The Military True News Information Team, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, the head of Myanmar's ruling junta, talks during the National Defense and Security Council meeting, January 31, 2023, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. The Military True News Information Team via AP

On Tuesday, the junta-stacked National Defense and Security Council met to discuss the state of the nation and concluded it had "not returned to normalcy yet."

Junta opponents, including the anti-coup "People's Defense Forces" (PDFs) and a shadow government dominated by lawmakers from Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD), had tried to seize "state power by means of unrest and violence," the council said.

The United States, Canada and Britain announced a new round of sanctions on the anniversary, targeting members of the junta and junta-backed entities.

Myanmar's former colonial ruler Britain targeted, among others, companies supplying aviation fuel to the military and enabling its "barbaric air raiding campaign in an attempt to maintain power."

Australia also announced its first sanctions, aimed at 16 members of the junta "responsible for egregious human rights abuses" and two sprawling, military-controlled conglomerates.

U.S. sanctions also targeted the junta-approved election commission, which last week gave political parties two months to re-register, in a sign the military might actually be planning new elections.

But with armed resistance raging across the country, analysts say people in many areas are unlikely to vote and that they run the risk of reprisals if they do.

A United Nations special envoy said Tuesday that military-run elections would "fuel greater violence, prolong the conflict and make the return to democracy and stability more difficult."

More than 2,900 people have been killed in the military's crackdown on dissent since it seized power and more than 18,000 have been arrested, according to a local monitoring group.

The junta recently wrapped up a series of closed-court trials of Suu Kyi, jailing its longtime enemy for a total of 33 years in a process rights groups have slammed as a sham.

"The main wish for 2023 is we want freedom and to go back home," Thet Naung, an activist in northern Sagaing region, where the military and anti-coup fighters have regularly clashed, told AFP.

"We have gone through many difficulties. We wanted to be happy and live freely but we lost everything. We have spent most of our time in jungles and stayed away from cities."