Mya-Lecia Naylor, "Cloud Atlas" and "Almost Never" actress, dies at 16

Mya-Lecia Naylor, a rising, young actress who appeared in several British TV shows and films, died suddenly on April 7, her agent said in a statement. She was 16.

"Mya-Lecia was hugely talented and a big part of A&J, we will miss her greatly. Our love and thoughts are with all her family and friends at this difficult time," A&J Management said Thursday. Details of Naylor's death were not immediately provided.

Naylor frequently starred in series on the BBC's children's TV channel, CBBC. She also appeared in the 2012 movie "Cloud Atlas" alongside Tom Hanks and Halle Berry.

"Mya-Lecia was a much loved part of the BBC Children's family, and a hugely talented actress, singer and dancer," CBBC said in a statement.

She appeared on several CBBC shows, including "Millie Inbetween" and "Almost Never." Many of her colleagues posted tributes to her online.

Millie Innes, star of "Millie Inbetween," posted on Instagram: "Devastated for Mya. The pain of her passing has been awful. Mya and I grew up together over the past five years and had an extremely close relationship. I will always cherish our friendship and the moments we spent together beautiful girl."

The creator of "Almost Never," Paul Rose, tweeted: "Far too young, and a huge loss for all on the show. My heart goes out to her family."

Emily Atack, Naylor's "Almost Never" co-star, said she was shocked by news of her death.

"So shocked and sad to hear about lovely Mya-Lecia Naylor. She was a beautiful and talented girl. A complete joy to be around on the set of Almost Never. Sending all my love to her family & friends. Rest in peace beautiful girl x," she wrote on Instagram.